LONGVIEW – A call to 911 lands a Longview man in jail. Randy Linwood, 62, of Longview, made the call because of an issue he had with a man up the street. When officers arrived at his home on Nowlin Street Monday afternoon, no one was home. The Longview News Journal reports, when the officers walked inside, they saw a large amount of marijuana spread out on a makeshift table in the living room. When Linwood returned a few minutes later, he was charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds. He is currently free on a $5,000 bond. The paper said Linwood told officers he knew about the marijuana inside the house because he grows it in his backyard for personal use.