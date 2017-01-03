Hillary and Bill Clinton to Attend Donald Trump Inauguration, Aides Say

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2017 at 7:22 pm

ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Hillary and Bill Clinton plan to attend the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, their respective aides say.

Former presidents from both parties typically attend inaugurations, but her presence takes on added meaning given that the former first lady was President-elect Donald Trump’s main opponent in the 2016 race.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes, but Republican Trump won the Electoral College, securing him the presidency.

The last time Clinton and Trump were in the same room together was at the October Al Smith Dinner in New York after the third presidential debate.

A similar situation unfolded in 2000 when outgoing Vice President Al Gore attended the inauguration of George W. Bush, who had defeated Gore in a contentious election.

Meanwhile, former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, are "simply not able to attend" Trump's inauguration due to their age, their spokesman Jim McGrath confirmed to ABC News.

McGrath also pointed out that they did not attend the 2013 inauguration of Barack Obama as well.

