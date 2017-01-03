iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — The record-setting violence Chicago saw in 2016 extended into the New Year — with 28 people shot in the city on the first day of January alone, according to data from the Chicago Police Department.

The first shooting of 2017 happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, when two men were taken to the hospital after one man was shot in the chest and the other in the back in a drive-by, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three men were killed in the shootings. Of those shot, five victims were women and three of the victims were minors.

The last shooting of the day occurred at 10:55 p.m., when three men were shot while standing on the street in another drive-by shooting, according to the data.

Chicago saw 3,550 shooting incidents and 762 murders in 2016, which works out to an average, per day, of more than 9.7 shootings and more than two murders. The 20 shootings on New Year’s Day are more than twice the daily average from 2016.

Shootings have reached a record level since police began tracking them in 2011, rising nearly 50 percent over last year and nearly doubling since 2013.

The police department did not immediately comment about the New Year’s Day shootings and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shooting Incidents in Chicago on New Year’s Day:

1:05 a.m.: Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting. A 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in “unknown condition” after he was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the back.

1:41 a.m.: A 23-year-old woman was sitting in a car when she was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

2 a.m.: Three people were shot while attending a house party when an unknown gunman entered the home and opened fire. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand and was taken to the hospital in good condition. In addition, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 33-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

2:13 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was grazed by a gunshot wound on his eyebrow. The victim told police that he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



2:15 a.m.: A 29-year-old woman was on a sidewalk with several friends when an unknown gunman across the street fired shots. She was grazed by a bullet in her left leg and was treated by emergency responders on the scene, but refused further treatment.

2:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old woman was exiting her car when she was shot in the left arm in a drive-by shooting. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

2:30 a.m.: A 24-year-old man was walking into a home when a gunman in a black sedan shot him in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

3:46 a.m.: Three men were shot in the same location, where police found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound in his lower back. Two other victims were found at a different location but told officers that they were shot in the same place the 19-year-old was found. One of the victims, age 21, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his throat. The other victim, age 20, sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

3:55 a.m.: A 26-year-old man was sitting in a car when three men exited another car and fired shots at him. The victim was grazed in the head but was transported to the hospital in good condition.

4:25 a.m.: Two men were pronounced dead at the hospital after a police investigation discovered that they had been shooting at each other inside of a business. A 38-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg, while an unidentified man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his right side.

5:30 a.m.: A 52-year-old man was in his home when a bullet penetrated his window and struck him in the right leg. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

5:53 a.m.: A 39-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after police found him lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

11:16 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was driving and felt pain after hearing gunshots, he told police. He was taken to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to his left shoulder, both hands and his buttocks. Two persons of interest have been taken into custody for questioning.

12:06 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was walking in an alley when he heard gunshots, he told police. He sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

1:40 p.m.: A 17-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot by a gunman in a black Nissan with up to three other men inside. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

2:35 p.m.: A 19-year-old transported himself to the hospital in serious condition after he suffered gunshot wounds to his back and left leg. He told police he was getting into a car when two men in a passing vehicle began to shoot at him.

3:30 p.m.: A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the hand. He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

7:28 p.m.: A 16-year-old was standing on a corner when he was shot by a gunman in a sedan. He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

9:40 p.m.: A 48-year-old woman was inside her apartment when an unknown gunman fired shots through her door. She sustained gunshot wounds to her buttocks and both of her legs and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

10:55 p.m.: Three men were on the street when all three were shot in a drive-by shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his head, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and right arm. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

