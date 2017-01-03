President Obama Calls Turkey’s President to Offer Condolences After Istanbul Nightclub Attack

The White House(WASHINGTON) -- President Obama called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday to express his condolences after a New Year's terror attack on a nightclub in Istanbul and an attack against off-duty Turkish security personnel in Kayseri, according to the White House.

Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured on December 31 when a gunman opened fire at Reina, a popular nightclub in Istanbul, with what authorities described as a long-barreled weapon. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack and authorities have been searching for the suspected shooter.

In the telephone conversation, the president and Turkey's leader agreed their two counties "must continue to stand united in order to defeat terrorism."

The White House also said Obama and Erdogan talked about progress made in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and the "need to continue and deepen coordination between the United States and Turkey."

