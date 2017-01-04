QUINLAN (AP) – The bodies of a father and his 5-year-old son have been recovered after a boating accident on an East Texas lake when a fast-developing storm ended a duck-hunting trip. Authorities identified the dead as 26-year-old Corey Saunders and his 5-year-old son, Nathan Saunders. Both were from Quinlan. Searchers found the man’s body Tuesday in Lake Tawakoni, 50 miles east of Dallas, after recovering the boy’s body late Monday. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday night by a relative who reported the pair never returned home after a trip on the lake. A game warden, Capt. Steve Stapleton, says the father and son were in a small boat, loaded with hunting gear, when a storm blew in and likely contributed to the accident.