(ROLESVILLE, N.C.) — A North Carolina school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave after appearing to slam a student to the ground following a fight between two female students.

The incident took place at Rolesville High School at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, when a fight broke out between two female students, according to police.

A video of the incident surfaced that appears to show a female student being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer identified as Ruben De Los Santos.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted, according to a statement by the Town of Rolesville Police Department.

“We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information so that we provide an accurate account of the events,” the Rolesville Police Department said in the statement. “We ask the community and all members involved to be patient while we investigate this matter.”

Desiree Harrison, the mother of 15-year-old Jasmine Darwin, who was involved in the incident, said that her daughter has a concussion and no longer feels safe at Rolesville High School, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

An eyewitness said Darwin was thrown to the ground after trying to break up the fight between two other students. Police have not confirmed that information, but Darwin’s mother gave the same account, WTVD reported.

Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools, said they are aware of the situation.

“We are in the process of working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident,” Luten said.

