iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence returns to Capitol Hill today to meet with House and Senate Republicans to discuss the party's strategy for repealing and replacing Obamacare. "The president-elect has a very clear message for Capitol Hill, and that is, it’s time to get to work," Pence told reporters Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York City. "And it’s time to keep our word to the American people and make this country great again, make it prosperous again." The Indiana governor is a familiar face in the Capitol. He served in the House for 12 years alongside many current senators and House members. Republicans expect Pence, who has been guiding President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts, to be an intermediary between lawmakers and the Trump White House, and play a similar role as former Vice President Dick Cheney, who frequented Senate Republican weekly luncheons and his office in the Capitol during the Bush administration. Pence last met with Hill Republicans in November, when he told the House GOP Conference to "buckle up" for Trump's legislative agenda. His visit today comes one day after the president-elect called out House Republicans on Twitter for trying to overhaul the Office of Congressional Ethics on the first day of the 115th Congress. After Trump's tweet, bad headlines and calls from constituents and outside groups, Republicans reversed course, and dropped the proposal from the rules package the House approved Tuesday evening. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

VP-Elect Mike Pence Returns to Capitol Hill to Huddle with Republicans on Obamacare Plans

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 7:44 am

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence returns to Capitol Hill today to meet with House and Senate Republicans to discuss the party's strategy for repealing and replacing Obamacare.



"The president-elect has a very clear message for Capitol Hill, and that is, it’s time to get to work," Pence told reporters Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York City. "And it’s time to keep our word to the American people and make this country great again, make it prosperous again."



The Indiana governor is a familiar face in the Capitol. He served in the House for 12 years alongside many current senators and House members.



Republicans expect Pence, who has been guiding President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts, to be an intermediary between lawmakers and the Trump White House, and play a similar role as former Vice President Dick Cheney, who frequented Senate Republican weekly luncheons and his office in the Capitol during the Bush administration.



Pence last met with Hill Republicans in November, when he told the House GOP Conference to "buckle up" for Trump's legislative agenda.



His visit today comes one day after the president-elect called out House Republicans on Twitter for trying to overhaul the Office of Congressional Ethics on the first day of the 115th Congress.



After Trump's tweet, bad headlines and calls from constituents and outside groups, Republicans reversed course, and dropped the proposal from the rules package the House approved Tuesday evening.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back