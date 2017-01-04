Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds. photo: Fisher Family Archives/courtesy of HBO

(NEW YORK) — HBO released the first trailer for its documentary about the mother-daughter relationship between the late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, which is streaming on People.com

The clip, which begins with an “In Memorium” notice, is anything but glum, illuminating the extremely close, and often hilarious relationship the two had developed later in life.

“That’s what’s good about losing your memory, there are so many surprises,” Carrie teases Debbie at one point.

But there’s plenty of ruminations about mortality and fame that now seem a little eerie. Of Debbie, one of Hollywood’s greatest stars in the 1950s, Carrie says, “Age is horrible for all of us, but she falls from a greater height.”

Reynolds died suddenly on December 27 a day after Fisher, who went into cardiac arrest on an airplane.

Fisher is heard to say as the clip comes to a close, “I’m my mom’s best friend…..Far more than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants….there’s a lot of it.”

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds premieres on HBO January 7 at 8 p.m.