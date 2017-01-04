ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Black-ish star Anthony Edwards’ star has been on the rise since landing the series debuted in 2014, and now his personal life also seems to be looking up.

The 46-year-old actor’s wife, Alvina Stewart, has asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss a divorce petition she first filed back in 2015, according to court documents obtained by E! Online. The pair reportedly split a year earlier.

TMZ first reported and E! later confirmed that Stewart filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She was seeking joint legal custody of their 15-year-old son Nathan and spousal support. The couple also has a 20-year-old daughter, Kyra.

Anthony and Alvina met in high school and tied the knot in 1999.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 ET on ABC.

Anderson also hosts To Tell the Truth, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.