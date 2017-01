iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Long Island Railroad (LIRR) commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday morning.

Officials said 18 people suffered minor injuries; none were serious.

The train apparently hit the platform or a bumper at a very low speed, according to New York’s Office of Emergency Management.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. The terminal is located near the Barclays Center.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.