SMITH COUNTY — Travauski Tyka Dunlap, 20, has been indicted for sexual assault of a child. The offense was allegedly committed on May 15, 2016. Arraignment is scheduled for February 3, in the 241st District Court of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. A plea docket agreement is set to follow on March 2, with a jury trial scheduled for March 6. Details concerning the reported crime were not available. Dunlap’s bond has been set at $100,000.