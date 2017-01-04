Alo Ceballos/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are doing the happy dance: they have a brand new baby boy.

According to Maks’ Twitter feed, the pair welcomed Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy into the world at 5:34 Wednesday morning.

The good news followed an late night video from Maks on Monday, followed by a photo Tuesday of Peta touching up her makeup in her hospital bed.

Chmerkovskiy, 36, and Murgatroyd, 30, announced their engagement in December 2015. Six months later, they revealed they were expecting their first child.

