The Ford Motor Company (NEW YORK) — Ford is scrapping plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

Instead, the automaker will move production of the new Ford Focus to a pre-existing plant in Mexico, and rather than adding 2,800 jobs in Mexico, it will create 700 jobs in the U.S. for new electric and self-driving cars.



Ford CEO Mark Fields called President-elect Donald Trump to let him know of the change of plans.



“Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning – much more to follow,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

When asked by ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis if he felt any pressure from Trump to make the decision, Fields said, “We look at a lot of different factors. And one of the factors that we’re looking at is our view that there’s going to be positive business environment for U.S. manufacturing under President-elect Trump.”

“His pro growth policy and what he’s been talking about we think could be very beneficial and this is a vote of confidence that we feel he can deliver on those things,” Fields added.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.