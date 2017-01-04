TYLER — An East Texas trio has been indicted in connection with a September 22 murder. According to KETK, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office says Rebecca Bond (pictured), 38, of Tyler, was indicted for murder. On September 23, Bond was arrested in connection with the death of Luis Martinez, 62, whose body was found in a cemetery in the Antioch community. Following the discovery, law enforcement surrounded a residence on County Road 383, near Littlefield Drive. Laurie Perry, 56, of Chandler, and Stanton Pearce, 52, of Tyler, were also indicted; they’re accused of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.