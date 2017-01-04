Scottish Government(EDINBURGH, Scotland) -- Newborn babies in Scotland will soon be greeted with even more than their parents' adoration. They will also receive a warm welcome from the nation's poet laureate, referred to as a makar, Jackie Kay. Her poem, which is now included in Scotland's baby boxes, has already been given to babies in a pilot program that began on Jan. 1. Modeled after the popular baby box program started in Finland, the box contains essential items such as an assortment of clothes, diapers and books, as well as mats for changing and play. Like the one given to babies in Finland, the box is made for babies to sleep in and comes with a mattress and sheets. "The baby box concept is also intended to encourage engagement by expectant mothers with maternity and antenatal services," the Scottish government said on its website. The baby boxes are now in a three-month pilot program in two locations. By summer of 2017, every newborn in Scotland is expected to receive a box and poem from the Scottish government as a gift. Welcome Wee One by Jackie Kay O ma darlin wee one At last you are here in the wurld And wi’ aa your wisdom Your een bricht as the stars, You've filled this hoose with licht, Yer trusty wee haun, your globe o' a heid, My cherished yin, my hert's ain! O my darlin wee one The hale wurld welcomes ye: The mune glowes; the hearth wairms. Let your life hae luck, health, charm, Ye are my bonny blessed bairn, My small miraculous gift. I never kent luve like this. "Scotland’s Baby Box is a strong signal of our determination that every child, regardless of their circumstances, should get the best start in life," said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

