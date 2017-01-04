Today is Wednesday January 04, 2017
Police: Man Crashes Through Light Pole, Attacks Woman

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 11:36 am
TYLER — A Tyler man was hospitalized after running through a light pole and crashing. According to KETK, officers believe he was intoxicated. They say 33-year-old Matthew Dean was driving north on Broadway when he drove through the pole. After the crash, witnesses went to help Dean. That’s when we’re told, he punched a woman who was trying to help him. Both northbound lanes of Broadway were shut down while crews cleared the scene. Dean is expected to be arrested once he’s released from the hospital. By the way, this is not the first time he’s been accused of driving under the influence.

