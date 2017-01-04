Congressman’s Teen Son ‘Grounded’ After Dabbing During Swearing-In Photo with Speaker Ryan

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 11:02 am

C-SPAN(WASHINGTON) — A dance move made popular on football fields and dance floors made its way to the halls of U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.



Rep. Roger Marshall, a freshman GOP congressman from Kansas, posed with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for a swearing-in photo just hours after taking his oath of office — but it was his teenage son who stole the spotlight.

.@cspanJeremy @cspan please clip the mock swearing in of Rep. Roger Marshall. Paul Ryan chided young guy (son?) to stop dabbing — Jon Ward (@jonward11) January 3, 2017

"You all right?" asked Ryan, as the teenager struck his pose. "Can you put your hand down?"



"You gonna sneeze?" Ryan asked the teen again as the newly-minted congressman looked confused at his son.



"Yeah," the teen replied, quickly ending the dab.



"Dabbing" is a dance move in which a person extends one arm out diagonally and puts the other arm across their face and looks into their elbow. The move entered the mainstream in the United States after NFL quarterback Cam Newton used it for a touchdown celebration.



Quavo, an Atlanta-based member of the popular rap group Migos, says he created the dance move two years ago before releasing the group's hit 2015 song, "Look at My Dab."



Ryan got a laugh out of the incident later on Twitter. "Still don't get what dabbing is, though," he tweeted.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Marshall later tweeted that his son was "grounded."

And even ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl got in on the movement on Good Morning America Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Marshall did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the dabbing.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back