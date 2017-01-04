Do You Know How to Brush Your Hair? A Smart Brush Does

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 11:20 am

Withings(NEW YORK) -- Nowadays, you have a smartphone, there are self-parking cars, so why not a smart hair brush.



Withings, which is owned by mobile phone company Nokia, has teamed up with the beauty company L'Oreal to create just that: the Hair Coach -- a Wi-Fi, app-linked, Bluetooth-equipped hair brush that reportedly records how you brush your hair to help you take care of your mane.



Using an internal microphone, an accelerometer and other sensors, the gadget detects your brushing patterns and power, and thanks to an included app, can recommend what products you should be using.



Not coincidentally, the app recommends products from the high-end Kerastase label, which is owned by brush developer L'Oreal.

The tech website The Verge says the item will cost around $200 when its released in mid-2017.

