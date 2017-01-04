ABC – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Michael Ealy is sharing a rare glimpse of the latest addition to his growing family.

Ealy, who confirmed in November that he and his wife Khatria had welcomed a baby girl to their brood, took to Instagram to share the first photo of his new child.

In the post, the very private Secrets and Lies actor showed a touching image of his daughters’ tiny feet cupped in his hands. He captioned the pic, “I got u every step of the way.”

Ealy, who also has a one-year-old son named Elijah, told Steve Harvey in November about the joy of being a father for the second time.

“I just discovered a whole new love. I’ve never ever felt this way before,” he said. “I was wondering if I could love another child as much as I love my son. And what I realized, within hours of my daughter being born, not only do I love her just as much, if not more. It’s a special kind of protective love.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.