“I knew her for a long time,” DeGeneres told the audience, her voice tinged with emotion. “She has been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago. I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”

The comedienne and talk show host then treated the audience to a series of clips of Fisher’s visits to her show, which included the pair “selling” Star Wars tickets on the streets of Los Angeles wearing matching Princess Leia hairdos.

In 1995, Fisher appeared on DeGeneres’ ABC sitcom Ellen which, incidentally, starred Carrie Fisher’s half-sister Joely Fisher.

“I miss you, Carrie,” Ellen said at the close of the segment. “I love you.”

Carrie Fisher died on December 27 at the age of 60, four days after she went into cardiac arrest while on an airplane.

