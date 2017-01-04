MARSHALL – Harrison County authorities are trying to locate two teens who ran away from HeartLight Ministries in Hallsville. They walked away somtetime during the day Tuesday. Both were residents of the program. The boys do not have transportation and should be on foot. It is believed they could be in the Longview area.

One boy is identified as Jordan Enriquez, 14. He’s about 5’8” with black hair and brown eyes and has an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

The second boy is Gavin Nunis, 15. he is also about 5’8” with blonde hair and blue eyes and has an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

If you know where the boys may be found, you are asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or any law enforcement office.