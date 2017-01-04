Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(DETROIT) -- Questions surrounding head coach Jim Caldwell’s future with the Detroit Lions have been laid to rest. The team announced Wednesday that Caldwell, 61, will return to coach the Lions next season. Since assuming the role in 2014, Caldwell has led the team to a 27-21 record. Under his guidance, the Lions have appeared in the playoffs in two of the three seasons he has coached. Detroit will face off against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night in an NFC wild card playoff game.

Jim Caldwell to Remain with Detroit Lions Next Season

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 11:59 am

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(DETROIT) -- Questions surrounding head coach Jim Caldwell’s future with the Detroit Lions have been laid to rest.



The team announced Wednesday that Caldwell, 61, will return to coach the Lions next season.



Since assuming the role in 2014, Caldwell has led the team to a 27-21 record. Under his guidance, the Lions have appeared in the playoffs in two of the three seasons he has coached.



Detroit will face off against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night in an NFC wild card playoff game.

