CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A Texas man who survived a deadly New Jersey house fire that he allegedly set has appeared in court on felony murder charges. Camden County prosecutors say bail was set at $2 million for Jesus Perez-Rivera. The 31-year-old Killeen resident is charged in the deaths of 32-year-old Luis Silva, his 29-year-old wife, Maria, and her 6-year-old son, Carlos Cruz. They died in a July 2004 fire that tore through a two-story row home in Camden. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the fire or said whether Perez-Rivera knew any of the victims. They also haven’t said why he became a suspect, noting only that he moved from Camden to Puerto Rico with his family shortly after the fire occurred. Perez-Rivera didn’t enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing.