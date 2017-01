Bill Coates hosts Sportstalk Wednesday at 4pm from Tyler’s Robertson Automotive. Jen Floyd-Engel discusses the 13-3 Dallas Cowboys and their NFL Playoff chances at 4:30pm on the http://www.washmycan.com hotline. Ted Sorrells joins Bill from the Kidd-Jones studio at 5pm. Former Texas Tech quarterback and Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes, Jr. has declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft and discusses his decision with Bill and Ted at 5:20pm.