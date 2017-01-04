Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2017 induction class. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)(CANTON, Ohio) — Eight newcomers headline the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2017 induction class.

LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among the biggest names in their first year on the ballot. Also among the new names are Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Kenny Easley and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Former safety John Lynch, ex-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and longtime coach Don Coryell each made their fourth appearance on the list of finalists. Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner made the cut for the third time each.

The induction class will be elected on February 4, one day before this year’s Super Bowl. The selected players will be inducted on August 5 in Canton.

The list of finalists includes the 2006 MVP and single-season rushing touchdown record holder (Tomlinson), four-time All-Pro safety Brian Dawkins, 2006 Defensive Player of the Year Jason Taylor, and the NFL’s all-time scoring leader kicker Morten Andersen.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.