JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A strong start to the new year continued on Wall Street Wednesday, with all three major indices edging higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved closer to the 20,000 milestone today, gaining 60.4 to a close of 19,942.16.

The Nasdaq climbed 47.93, finishing the session at 5,447.01, while the S&P 500 closed the day at 2,270.75, 12.92 higher than it opened.

The gains followed news of record car sales and the potential for another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed released its December minutes, saying it had discussed the need to potentially accelerate rate hikes to battle inflation. No word, however, on when the next hike might come.

General Motors and Ford each saw their stocks rise Wednesday after reporting December sales figures.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.