LONGVIEW – For the first time, the Longview Municipal Court is conducting an amnesty program. Through the end of the month, when you pay in full, warrant fees will be removed. If you can’t pay in full, they will work out a payment plan that each person can afford. Municipal Court Administrator Sally Forbus says they are trying to clear a backlog of around 10,000 warrants, dating back to 2009. She says they don’t want to put people in jail, they just want to see them to be in compliance.