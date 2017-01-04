(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is coming back to school for at least one more season, he announced Wednesday.

A two-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, Barrett led the Buckeyes to eleven wins this season. His campaign ended in a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, though, after which he admitted it would be hard to leave on such a low note.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Barrett said that he would be coming back, thanking “Buckeye Nation.”

2017 will be Barrett’s senior season.

Sports news website The Spun notes that Ohio State will return backup quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins along with Barrett. The team will also be bringing in highly touted recruit Tate Martell.

In his three seasons in Columbus, Barrett has tallied 100 touchdowns, including a single-season Big Ten record of 45 in his 2014 season. Barrett will spend next season working with new quarterbacks coach Ryan Day. Day replaced Tim Beck who took a job at the University of Texas earlier this week.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.