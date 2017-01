TYLER — With the new year comes a store closing in Tyler. It will be Macy’s. Last August, Macy’s announced it would be closing 100 stores, but did not say which ones. The company announced Wednesday the locations of those stores they plan to close down in 2017. Tyler’s Macy’s store is on the list. The 100,000 square foot store opened across from the Broadway Square mall in 1981. It has 65 employees.