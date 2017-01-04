The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Obama spoke Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony, where he was honored for his eight years as Commander in Chief.

Gen. Josh Dunford and Defense Secretary Ash Carter each delivered remarks praising the president’s legacy. The president’s own comments expressed gratitude to the troops and their families in attendance.

“A lot of Americans don’t see the sacrifices you make on our behalf,” Obama said. “But as commander-in-chief I do. I’ve been humbled by you consistently.”

Obama pointed to the hallmarks of his foreign policy, including the diminishing ranks of ISIS and that no foreign terrorist organization successfully carried out an attack on U.S. soil. “I have no doubt this barbaric terrorist group will be destroyed because of you,” the president said about ISIS.

He also spoke about the extension of rights to women and LGBT Americans who can now serve in all combat positions, saying that the U.S. military is “the best because this military has come to welcome the talents of more of our wonderful Americans.”

Obama urged Americans to denounce “the false illusion of isolation” and to “never rush into war.”

“Remember,” he said, “we cannot sacrifice our values or our way of life.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.