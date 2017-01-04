(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(DURHAM, N.C.) — Duke Blue Devils point guard Grayson Allen will return to the team’s starting lineup on Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, ending a suspension that cost him just one game.

Allen was suspended “indefinitely” on Dec. 22, one day after he tripped an opponent during a game against Elon. That incident was the third time in less than a year that Allen tripped an opponent.

Allen joins Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Amile Jefferson and Harry Giles in Duke’s starting lineup Wednesday.

Giles, a freshman who was the top recruit in the country according to a multiple recruiting services, has played just 23 minutes this season due to injury.

Duke is coming off a loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday night. That game served as the opener of the team’s Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

