Duke Guard Grayson Allen Returns to Lineup, Suspension Lifted After One Game
Posted/updated on:
January 4, 2017 at
5:34 pm
(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(DURHAM, N.C.) -- Duke Blue Devils point guard Grayson Allen will return to the team's starting lineup on Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, ending a suspension that cost him just one game.
Duke Guard Grayson Allen Returns to Lineup, Suspension Lifted After One Game
Posted/updated on:
January 4, 2017 at
5:34 pm
(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(DURHAM, N.C.) -- Duke Blue Devils point guard Grayson Allen will return to the team's starting lineup on Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, ending a suspension that cost him just one game.