Chicago Police Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Video Posted Online

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 6:46 pm

welcomia/iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) -- Police in Chicago are investigating after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man being beaten.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017

Go Back

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers on patrol on Tuesday night noticed a disoriented male walking along West Lexington Street. ABC affiliate WLS in Chicago says that officers later responded to a reported battery on that same street, and discovered signs of a struggle and damage to property. Police believe the scene is connected to the disoriented man.The CPD says it later became aware of a "social media video depicting a battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual." In the video, the victim was "tied up.""At this point CPD believes the video is credible and detectives are questioning persons of interest in the case."The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said.CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that that four people are currently in custody being interrogated.Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.