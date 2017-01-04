VP Biden to Partner with Universities of Delaware and Pennsylvania After Term

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Joe Biden will partner with the universities of Pennsylvania and Delaware as part of his post-office work.



According to an aide to the vice president, Biden will work with the University of Delaware on domestic and economic policy, and will focus on foreign policy with the University of Pennsylvania.



Biden graduated from the University of Delaware. The aide said he was excited to work with his alma mater.



More details on Biden's future work will come after the end of President Obama's term.



