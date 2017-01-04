Connor Cook during the 2016 class at Gruden Camp (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The Oakland Raiders will play in their first playoff game since 2002 this weekend, and they’ll do so with rookie quarterback Connor Cook leading the offense.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio called it an “easy option,” for Cook to start over injured signal caller Matt McGloin. He pointed to Cook’s 14-for-21 performance for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief of McGloin in Week 17.

Cook entered last week’s game after McGloin suffered a shoulder injury.

McGloin himself had been a fill-in for the Raiders after star quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg two weeks before.

“He played pretty well when he went in and Matt’s hurt,” Del Rio said about Cook. “We’re hoping to get Matt healthy enough to be in a backup role. Right now, that remains a question.”

Cook, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State last year, said he is “embracing the opportunity.”

“Going to go out there and have fun, let it all hang out and, obviously, prepare my butt off, do what I’ve been doing all season long and just go out there and have fun with my teammates.”

Cook will be just the second rookie quarterback to ever start a playoff game for the Raiders, behind Todd Marinovich in 1991. Marinovich threw four interceptions in a 10-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that year.

