B-52 Bomber Loses Engine During Training Flight

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 5:07 am

iStock/Thinkstock(MINOT, N.D.) — A B-52 bomber on a training flight near Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota lost an engine mid-flight but was able to land safely with all of its crew aboard, according to an Air Force spokesman.



The crew "declared an in-flight emergency when the pilot discovered that an engine departed the aircraft," according to an Air Force spokesman.



"There were no weapons on board and it was a local training mission. The aircraft landed safely with no injuries to the five personnel on board," the spokesman added.



The incident occurred mid-morning on Wednesday, the same day that departing Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James was visiting the base as part of a farewell tour.



An Air Force helicopter sent to recover the wreckage "located possible engine debris" in an unpopulated area about 25 nautical miles northeast of the base, Air Force officials added.



Officials said that there was no threat to public safety and that an investigation has been started.



