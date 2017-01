iStock/Thinkstock(GRAND ISLE, La.) — Four people were evacuated after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the Coast Guard said. "Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle," the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard said an aircrew was en route to the scene, where several offshore supply vessels were fighting the blaze. Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, has dispatched a team to the platform, according to the statement. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Coast Guard: Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 6:56 am

iStock/Thinkstock(GRAND ISLE, La.) — Four people were evacuated after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.



"Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle," the Coast Guard said in a statement.



The Coast Guard said an aircrew was en route to the scene, where several offshore supply vessels were fighting the blaze.



Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, has dispatched a team to the platform, according to the statement.



There were no reported injuries and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back