ABC/Adam Scott(NEW YORK) — Adam Driver has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to his role as the Darth Vader’s fanboy grandson Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But now, instead of dueling it out in space, he’s battling himself at the box office.

Driver is starring in two high-profile movies, playing two roles that are very different from anything he’s done before. In Paterson, he plays a bus driver from Paterson, New Jersey, whose name is Paterson.

“He’s a bus driver who just so happens to be a poet and the same in reverse,” Driver said on a recent appearance on Popcorn with Peter Travers.

In Martin Scorcese’s Silence, Driver stars opposite Andrew Garfield. The two are Portuguese priests in 17th century Japan.

Driver’s appearance in the film may stun moviegoers because he lost a massive amount of weight for the role. “51 pounds, yeah it’s a lot,” Driver said.

Driver, who got his big break on Girls, will soon be saying goodbye to the HBO comedy, which airs its sixth and final season early next year.

“We just finished it,” he said, adding that the final day on set felt surprisingly “normal.”

“You know, we went out to dinner and drinks afterward, we don’t usually do that,” he added. “But I don’t think it will really hit me ’til the next summer when I’m not doing it.”

As for playing a Star Wars villain, Driver said it has made fans more “aggressive” as they try to meet him. “Or like punch you,” he joked.

“Actually not so much, it’s mostly like little kids,” he said. “I think the kids part of this is what makes it really fun. At Halloween and Christmas time.”

He said even the kids in his building will say, “Good morning, Kylo Ren!”

Lucasfilm and ABC News are both part of parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.