ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Vivica A. Fox says she’s done with dating artists and is perfectly content living the single life — well, until Mr. Right comes along.

Fox, who recently ended her public feud with her ex, rapper 50 Cent, saying it was time for the two to “stop beefing back and forth,” only wants a strong, confident man in her life.

“It’s hard when you date someone like myself who’s powerful and that when they walk in a room that everyone gravitates toward them,” Fox tells ABC Radio. “Like there’s some part of your ego — not everybody can handle that and especially men. It takes a strong man to be able to be like, ‘I can handle a J-Lo, I can handle a Vivica Fox, I can handle a Halle Berry, and not have a problem that my queen, when she walks in the room she steals all the light.'”

The actress, who stars and executive produces the new Lifetime series Vivica’s Black Magic, which follows her latest business venture — an exotic male review, says she’s not open to dating men in her field.

“The next guy that I date, I’d like to meet a professional,” she says. “Because there’s a competition factor that happens when you meet someone who’s in the same business. And I think that was also something that went wrong with me and Curtis — 50’s relationship, that we were both in show business so at some point in his mind [it] became a little competitive.”

Instead the Independence Day actress is taking time to enjoy the single life. “Yeah at times my love life sucks, but I’m OK because I spend time with my godchildren, with my extended family in California, and I’m very happy. I’m at a very happy place in my life.”

[embedded content]

