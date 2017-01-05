iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims fell last week, decreasing by 28,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department . For the week ending Dec. 31, the number of people filing for benefits fell from a revised level of 263,000 the previous week to 235,000, marking the 96th consecutive week initial jobless claims came in below 300,000. It’s the longest streak since 1970, the Labor Department says. The Labor Department said there were no "special factors" impacting that week's figures. The four-week moving average decreased by 5,750 to 256,750. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Jobless Claims Fall to 235K

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 8:22 am

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims fell last week, decreasing by 28,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.



For the week ending Dec. 31, the number of people filing for benefits fell from a revised level of 263,000 the previous week to 235,000, marking the 96th consecutive week initial jobless claims came in below 300,000. It’s the longest streak since 1970, the Labor Department says.



The Labor Department said there were no "special factors" impacting that week's figures.



The four-week moving average decreased by 5,750 to 256,750.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

