NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — An East Texas pilot was able to walk away from a crash site with no injuries. According to KETK, the plane went down around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon off Highway 7, near the A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport. The M20K fixed wing single engine is registered to Donald Keith Irby of Cushing. Officials say Irby began to have engine failure before gliding into the field. He was not seriously injured in the crash.

Irby said he had flown from Nacogdoches to Longview to get his yearly inspection. On the way back, he had engine failure.

The pilot said he was able to put the plane down safely in a field. Irby said, despite the scary incident, he will continue to fly but he will need to replace his totaled aircraft. No other passengers were on board the plane. The FAA is investigating.