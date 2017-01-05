Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(MIAMI) — It’s the first playoff game for the Miami Dolphins since 2008, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill won’t be taking the field. The Dolphins have decided to sideline Tannehill for the game at Pittsburgh due to a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee, ESPN reports.

Backup Matt Moore will start for the fourth week in a row, instead of Tannehill, who was injured in week 14.

“Unless something changes drastically here in the next two days or three days, he’s going into this thing as the starter,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said of Moore, according to ESPN.

Gase added that despite Tannehill’s desire to “try to help” and “do anything he can to be a part of this,” he doesn’t want to put the injured quarterback in a position that could jeopardize his career or next season.

Tannehill has never played in a postseason game.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.