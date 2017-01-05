GLADEWATER — Multiple fire departments responded to a large structure fire in downtown Gladewater late Wednesday night. KETK reports the Gladewater Fire Department, along with crews from Longview and Sabine, battled the blaze into the early hours of Thursday morning. Fire officials say the flames started at Tony’s Old South Restaurant, formerly known as The Fork Restaurant, and spread to an adjacent business. The fire is believed to have started in the corner of the building — which was empty. Officials have not yet found the cause of the fire, and no injuries are being reported at this time.