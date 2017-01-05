iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty posted another update in her breast cancer journey, this time paying tribute to the machine used for her radiation therapy. The Charmed actress, 45, shared a black and white Instagram photo of her standing beside the large machine she calls "Maggie." "This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving," she wrote. "It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found," the actress continued. "Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie." She signed off with, "I’m seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer." Doherty also posted an Instagram video of her dancing with her trainer during a workout. "Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! she wrote. After going public with her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum began documenting her battle on social media. Since her diagnosis, the actress has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy. She began radiation therapy last November. "Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I'm sure I'll get used to it but right now.... I hate it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Shannen Doherty Posts Photo of ‘Maggie,’ Her Radiation Therapy Machine

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 10:43 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty posted another update in her breast cancer journey, this time paying tribute to the machine used for her radiation therapy.



The Charmed actress, 45, shared a black and white Instagram photo of her standing beside the large machine she calls "Maggie."



"This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving," she wrote.



"It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found," the actress continued. "Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie."



She signed off with, "I’m seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer."



Doherty also posted an Instagram video of her dancing with her trainer during a workout.



"Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! she wrote.



After going public with her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum began documenting her battle on social media. Since her diagnosis, the actress has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy. She began radiation therapy last November.



"Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I'm sure I'll get used to it but right now.... I hate it," she wrote on Instagram at the time.



