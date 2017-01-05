HOUSTON (AP) – Investigators are reviewing security video to try to determine who used spray paint to scrawl racist words and draw offensive images on a school in Houston. Students at Memorial High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District saw the unwelcome images when returning Wednesday from their holiday break. Administrators say the vandalism included drawings of swastikas, the words “white power” and sexually explicit phrases. The graffiti was on some walls, windows and floors. District officials say the images were cleaned up by the end of the school day. Principal Lisa Weir expressed anger and shock at the vandalism, saying Memorial High School stands against hate. State figures show nearly two-thirds of the students are white. About 17 percent are Hispanic, 16 percent are Asian and 2 percent are black.