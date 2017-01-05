iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Most of us have dreamed of flying and now, thanks to a high tech simulator, you can.

One of the gadgets unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas is called the Hypersuit. It’s a bit of a misnomer, as it’s not a suit at all.

Instead, you strap on a Virtual Reality headset, lay down on a contraption that looks like a gynecologist’s exam table — except your hands would go in the stirrups — and with a fan’s breeze in your face, you can bank, dive, roll and otherwise leap tall buildings in a single bound — without leaving terra firma, that is.

Check out the video on their website.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.