EAST TEXAS – The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for possible winter weather conditions in the area.TxDOT crews Thursday morning pre-treated Interstate Highway 20 with brine and are prepared to treat bridges and other areas as warranted. Crews around the Tyler District’s 8-county maintenance section are getting equipment and materials ready should they be needed. TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White says the pre-treating is based on forecasts that show slight wintry precipitation accumulations could occur along the I-20 corridor and the northern portion of the district in Wood County where crews are treating elevated structures.

Here are a few winter safe driving tips:

*Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

*Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

*Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

*If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the

direction of skid.

*Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.

*Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

*Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

*Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.