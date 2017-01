MARSHALL – A Harrison County woman has drawn a lengthy prison sentence for a December 2015 murder. On Tuesday, Marilyn Kirkland, 26, of DeBerry, pleaded guilty, and Thursday a jury deliberated around an hour and a half before sentencing her to 40 years in prison. She had been charged with the shooting death of Clinton Wayne Saizon, 36, of Waskom. His body was found by his family at his mobile home. He had died from a single gunshot wound. Kirkland was arrested a few days later.