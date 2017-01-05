Paul Ryan Promises Republicans Will Complete Obamacare Replacement Bill This Year

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm

US Congress(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan pledged Thursday that Republicans would complete legislation to both repeal and replace Obamacare this year.



A replacement plan will be written to allow new programs to be phased-in later, Ryan said, but promised that Congress would complete a bill this year.



His leadership team has yet to introduce any legislation, let alone a bill that has the support of a majority of his conference. Still, the Speaker said he was confident a bill could be composed and approved swiftly.



"Our legislating on Obamacare, our repealing and replacing and transition legislating will occur this year," he said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. "What date all of this will phase in on is something we do not know because we are waiting for the Trump administration to be stood up. We are waiting for Tom Price to be confirmed and become the Secretary of Health and Human Services."



Republicans have promised for years to repeal President Obama’s signature health care law at their first opportunity. This week, upon returning to Capitol Hill, Republican Senators wasted no time. They introduced a budget bill which asked committees and lawmakers for ideas to remove funding from key components of the law.



However, hospitals, doctors and even some within their own ranks have urged caution, saying it would be unwise to de-fund or repeal the law without a clear replacement plan.



During an interview Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, "I think it's imperative that Republicans do a replacement simultaneous to repeal."



"If they don't," Paul said, "Obamacare continues to unravel." He added that the insurance marketplaces could collapse.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that his Republican colleagues would now understand the challenges.



"Now, they're going to own it and all the problems in the health care system," he said, "and there have been many throughout the years. No one has solved all of them, are going to be on their back."



The first stages of "repeal" could be passed very quickly –- most likely by the end of this month –- in a budget reconciliation package. Ryan also said Thursday that he expected Republican legislation to defund Planned Parenthood would be included.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back