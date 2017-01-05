Two-Time Olympic Decathlon Winner Ashton Eaton Retiring from Athletics

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm

(Photo by Robby Klein / ESPN Images)(NEW YORK) -- One of the most decorated decathletes in Olympic history, American Ashton Eaton is retiring from the decathlon, he announced Wednesday.



In a post to his website, Eaton said that it was his "time to depart from athletics" and to "do something new." A similar announcement by his wife, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, who took the bronze medal in the heptathlon in last year's Olympics, was also posted.



Eaton is one of only three decathletes to win multiple gold medals, alongside America's Bob Mathias and Great Britain's Daley Thompson.



Eaton tied the Olympic record by tallying 8,893 points in the decathlon this past Olympics. He also holds the world record of 9,045 points, set at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.



